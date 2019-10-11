Fox host Neil Cavuto seemed almost in tea as he came on the air immediately after Shepard Smith announced his abrupt resignation.

Cavuto was speechless for a few moments as he opened his Your World show which immediately followed the final Shepard Smith Reporting show. As Crooks and Liars noted, it appeared Cavuto had no inkling Smith was about to resign.

CAVUTO: Whoa! I'm Neil Cavuto, and like you I'm a little stunned and a little heartbroken. I don't know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn't say Texas at the time, maybe just all of Manhattan.

Wow, I don't know. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again a bigger, more emotionally connected to humankind you cannot find. So Shepard, I don't know what the heck you're planning to do or where you'll go, but I just know you'll be great at doing it, and you deserve the best that life has to offer. So I'm sorry if I'm a little shell shocked here, but I'm going to miss my buddy.

Watch it below, from the October 11, 2019 Your World, via Crooks and Liars.