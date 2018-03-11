Jesse Watters – the Fox News host who lectures black people about single mothers – just broke up his own family over an affair he’s having with a young co-worker.

From the NY Daily News:

The network’s prominent host Jesse Watters — who dined on Monday with President Trump — is in the midst of divorce due to an affair with a 25-year-old associate producer.

Watters’ wife, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce in October. The couple has twin girls.

Sources said the 39-year-old host informed the network of his adulterous relationship with Emma DiGiovine shortly after Noelle filed divorce papers.

According to the Daily News, Watters and DiGiovine are still dating but DiGiovine has been transferred from the show Watters cohosts, The Five, to The Ingraham Angle. Was that re-assignmeent intended to punish DiGiovine? The Daily News later noted, “A Fox News source said Jesse Watters is generally regarded as a good boss who treats staff well, unlike O’Reilly or Ingraham.”

Indeed, in October – presumably just as DiGiovine was being re-assigned to The Ingraham Angle – The Daily Beast reported that the host’s reputation for abusive behavior had “a number of Fox staffers” “dreading” the possibility of working for her and “praying” not to be re-assigned to her show.

Watters’ own bad behavior has not stopped him from lecturing others about marriage and wedlock. In 2014, he caused a bit of an uproar when he called single women “Beyoncé voters” who “depend on government, because they’re not depending on their husbands.”

In 2013, in an insulting ambush of African American Congressman Charles Rangel, Watters suggested that a lack of fathers in the home has turned young African American men into murderers.

WATTERS: [R]ight now, I believe, 73% of black children are born out of wedlock. It’s not the government’s fault that that’s happening. It’s not the white man’s fault that that’s happening. Is it? …White people have access to guns, too, and they’re not killing people at the same rate as black teens are. …My only point is that young, black men are ten times more likely to commit homicides than whites and Hispanic men combined.

But hey, those are black people. I’ll bet Watters has a thousand excuses for why those statistics should not apply to him, his daughters and their now-single mother.

Watch Watters scold Rangel about family values below, from the July 24, 2013 The O’Reilly Factor.

(Watters image via screen grab)