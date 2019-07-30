Tonight at 8 PM ET, the second round of Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage for a CNN debate. You can watch it here, after the jump. Do share your thoughts in our comments section wherever you watch (or not).

Once again, there will be 10 candidates each night. Tonight, the lineup is: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Author Marianne Williamson

I’ll be watching with a group of Democrats and will try to comment as we go along.

The video below will start at 8 PM ET.

