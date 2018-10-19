Fox News says that liberals, who aren’t condemning a racy video featuring a Melania Trump look-alike stripper, are hypocrites. But given Fox’s treatment of Michell Obama, methinks they doth protest too much!

Fox News is outraged about rapper T.I.'s promotional video which features a Melania Trump look-alike stripping for a black man sitting in the Oval Office. The Fox shows which covered the video followed the same script about how liberals aren’t condemning this nasty attack on the First Lady. But they don’t seem to know that Michelle Obama fared much worse on Fox – and is still being attacked!

Setting the perfunctory theme for the day’s coverage, Fox & Friends brought in Rachel Campos-Duffy (wife of GOP Congressional Rep. Sean Duffy) to use the video to attack liberals – including Michelle Obama – who aren’t sufficiently outraged about what would have been an obscure video if Fox News hadn’t blown it all up to suit its agenda.

Steve Doocy reported that rapper T.I., in response to GOP fave Kanye West’s visit to the White House (see, Trump loves black people!) released a teaser video for his upcoming album. Sweet lil Ainsley Earhardt explained that “what’s outraging many people” is the Melania Trump look-alike stripper. Brian Kilmeade questioned if it’s OK to portray the First Lady in this way. (Melania Trump, herself, posed for some fairly racy, nude adjacent photos but I digress…)

Campos-Duffy whined about “all kinds of things thrown” at this family” as “there is no limit to what the Resistance and Hollywood will do.” She complained about the former First Ladies’ silence on Melania Trump’s treatment.

Campos-Duffy then proceeded to trash Michelle Obama who “has the power to stop this” and isn’t doing anything. (What about Laura Bush?) Campos-Duffy declared that she finds Michelle Obama’s silence “to be passive-aggressive cuz she knows she has the power to end it and I don’t know why the media has never asked her why she won’t do that on behalf…” She continued to whine about how the Resistance, in attempting to undermine the Trump family, believe that “anything that dehumanizes them…is OK.” She included both Michelle and Barack Obama as part of this nasty group of underminers.

Later in the day, the afternoon hate-fest otherwise known as “The Five” discussed this “obscenity.” Host Jesse Watters, who once made a lewd comment about Ivanka Trump, declared the “liberal hypocrisy is on full display with the left proving its OK to shame women as long as they’re Republicans." Jesse, who did lots of “T&A” videos for Bill O’Reilly, showed only a small clip of the “vulgar and profane” video.

In following the scripted Fox message for the day, Watters asked why Michelle Obama “doesn’t speak up.” Juan Williams reminded the gang about the racist invective directed against Michelle Obama. When he alluded to somebody at Fox who referenced Michelle as a “baby-mama,” Perino asked what he was talking about. (A simple Google would provide the answer.) And while whining about the “dehumanization” of Melania Trump, nobody mentioned Donald Trump’s abysmal misogyny which includes an infamous boast about sexual assault.

Hannity kept the message alive with his commentary on the “despicable, disgusting” video which he (natch) blamed on the “left.” This is the same Hannity who mocked Michelle Obama over her video in which she urged kids to attend college. This is the same Hannity who mocked Michelle Obama over her designer clothes. He said he couldn’t imagine Michelle Obama or “Killary Clinton” being treated in this way.

He echoed Melania’s claim that she is the most bullied First Lady. His his guest, Lara Trump (married to Eric Trump) whined about how the Democrats aren’t coming to Melania’s defense. In complaining about the evil left, she asserted that the First Lady deserves respect. There was rich irony in her claim that "there's no low too low for the left, media or Hollywood." (Meanwhile, her father-in-law incites violence at this rallies...)

If Fox News believes that the First Lady “deserves respect,” one look at past Fox Nation (managed by Jesse Watters) posts would seem to say otherwise. (Here, Here, Here, and Here) To say that Michelle Obama was "dehumanized" is putting it mildly. One thread was so awful,, it had to be shut down. Can we talk “hypocrisy?!”

Watch the hypocrisy, Tuesday, October 16th, 2018. (Mediaite has The Five's discussion)