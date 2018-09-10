The Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick triggered Fox guest Candace Owens into an outpouring of animosity toward her fellow African Americans for being so darned shiftless!

Tuesday night, Laura Ingraham closed out Fox’s marathon, all-day poutrage over Nike’s Kaepernick ad. Her guests were two African-Americans, attorney and sports agent Anthony Tall and Owens, conservative freedom fighter and communications director for the right wing Turning Point USA. (The black Tomi Lahren?)

Ingraham immediately advanced one of the day’s popular propaganda motifs when she referenced the destruction of Nike gear by those who opposed the ad as “pretty dramatic stuff.” She cited lower prices for Nike stock (which has bounced back and is looking strong).

Owens began by saying that Kaepernick’s protest was “dishonest with black America about issues that are facing our community.” She proceeded to make the ludicrous claim, one that she has made before, that “police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community.” She continued: “Of all of the issues that we could talk about and fix and that he could take a knee for, this was the wrong one. Nike sent the wrong signal. This was the wrong political issue for them to back.” She cited numbers for police shooting without mentioning the core issue of racial disparity in the use of police force.

After Mr. Tall spoke about how sports companies are trying to invest in poor communities where they took out talent, Owens said that idea was “ridiculous” because “the facts” are that trillions have been spent on welfare and blacks are poorer today. (Wait, what? I thought Trump had created economic marvels for them?) She said it was “fallacious” to think that providing money “somehow means you’re helping.”

She continued her diatribe, as Tall tried to disagree: “You have to get off of your own two feet. Handouts do not work. We understand that. The last 60 years, the black community has been given handouts, and it has actually not helped us. In fact, it has crippled us in every major city where the blacks were flourishing, Chicago."

Rather than let Tall respond, Owens blithered about how blacks should be looking to conservative figures, such as Dr. Ben Carson as role models.

Again, when Tall tried to talk, Owens talked over him and accused him of trying to cut her off and stop her from talking. (If only!) After Tall made an attempt to communicate his thoughts, Owens accused him of “shouting” at her – the same accusation she made during a discussion (“epic meltdown") with Michael Eric Dyson.

Ingraham diffused the conversation and ended the segment.

Once again we see why Fox News is only 1% black. You don’t win over viewers by insulting them. But then this is Fox….

Watch it below, from the September 4, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.