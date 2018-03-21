OMG, Holy Cross has dropped its “knight” mascot - a move that, according to the good Christians on Fox & Friends, is proof that the oldest Catholic college in New England has caved to pro-Muslim political correctness!

At the start of the “Trouble With Schools” segment, cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy, an Arizona State grad, framed the patented Fox/Christian right, anti-political correctness, snowflake message: “Political correctness on campus continues.” She reported that Holy Cross is dropping the “knight” mascot because it's “an imagery to avoid ties to, quote, the violence of the Crusades.” She didn’t mention that the official nickname, “the Crusaders,” will remain.

Ed Henry, Sienna College grad, said, “Wow,” and read from a letter from the school president about the reason for the change. He didn’t mention that the president, Rev. Philip Boroughs, is a Catholic priest.

Campos-Duffy provided the Big Propaganda Message: “Is this just another way of caving to concerns of Islamophobia?”

She introduced their guest, Lawrence Jones, a University of North Texas grad who is a radio host and editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, a partisan Fox fave which wants to “smash left wing scum on campus.”

Jones is an African-American who worked with discredited sting videographer James O’Keefe and led a crowdfunding effort to help pizza parlor owners who refused to cater a gay wedding. Jones continued to pimp the patented anti-political correctness message: “The social justice warriors and the speech police are out to destroy history. We said it back when they were trying to remove monuments, when they were trying to destroy property, that these people wanted to destroy history and the problem is, where does it stop?”

Campos-Duffy: “Why not just take this to its logical end. Let’s just remove the cross from the name Holy Cross because ultimately that’s what the Crusaders were defending, correct?”

That’s a simplistic view of the Crusades, clearly not supported by Rev. Boroughs who, unlike Campos-Duffy, has a Ph.D. in Christian spirituality.

Without providing context, Jones referenced 48 professors who signed a letter and suggested that if they wanted to “have a genuine conversation,” they would have to admit that “both sides did some things that wasn’t pretty, at times, but they were defending what they felt was right.” He accused the Holy Cross professors of “pick[ing] a side and sid[ing] with the anti-Christian narrative that is often on these college campuses.”

FACT CHECK: The professors sent a letter to the school newspaper, urging them to change the name of the school newspaper, “The Crusader,” owing to “The growing anti-Muslim tensions in our country, and to the fact that the Ku Klux Klan official newspaper shares the same name as our own.” The newspaper staff, in “standing in solidarity” with the professors, changed the newspaper name to the HC Spire.

Pete Hegseth, Princeton and Harvard grad, admitted that while the Crusades were bad, you can’t “erase” history because it won't “advance the conversation the college says it wants to have.”

Jones again referenced “the monuments” and asked if statues of Benjamin Franklin would be torn down because he owned slaves. Considering the propaganda and lack of facts in this interview, Jones’ next comment was laughable: “If you only cover parts of the story, you really don’t get the full evolution of people’s life.”

Jones accused Holy Cross of trying “to shut down the actual debate.” He accused the professors of only “telling [students] part of the story” and saying “you’re a racist or Islamophobic when you have these types of conversations because nobody wants to be called a racist…nobody wants to be called a sympathizer with extremists…” (Oh, the irony!)

Campos-Duffy expressed frustration because this is a Catholic college. She joked, “They should change their mascot to the holy unicorn.”

The Holy Cross community, attacked by those who have no connection to the school, had a discussion and reached a peaceful, non-controversial consensus. But you didn’t hear that “part of the story” on Fox & Friends. Rather than inform, the show deliberately sought to spread hatred and division. How very Christian!

Watch the Christian spirit below, from the Sunday, March 18, 2018 Fox & Friends.