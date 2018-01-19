While Fox & Friends would pitch a hissy fit if citizens of another country criticized the Trump administration’s anti-choice policies, they have no problem attacking the Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, for his pro-choice policies. Monday morning, they wasted no time going on the offensive (pun intended).

Fox friend, wife of US Rep. Sean Duffy, former “Real World” reality TV star, contributor to conservative blogs, and mother of eight, Rachel Campos-Duffy immediately framed the Fox message: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let pro-lifers know exactly where they stand.” She played video of Trudeau explaining that organizations seeking grants to create student jobs must sign a statement which affirms their commitment to human rights, including reproductive rights – a commitment that, according to Trudeau, is “in line with" Canadian values.

Kilmeade asked, “What message is he trying to send to us, maybe?”

Guest Jeanne Mancini, president of this year’s “March for Life” (January 19th). She cited statistics (used previously on Fox) that purported to show that “8 out of 10” Americans want more limitations on abortion.

What she didn’t mention is that this is a poll commissioned by the anti-choice Catholic Knights of Columbus and that polling on abortion can be complicated, depending on the structure of the questions. She invited Trudeau to attend the March for Life because he will see “who's really out of touch with mainstream America.”

Campos-Duffy said it was ironic that Trudeau’s policy is directed towards young people given that the American anti-choice movement is “filled with young people.” She claimed that the movement is “pro-science” and added that she has eight kids. After noting that she has seen lots of ultrasounds, she accused those who are pro-choice of being “anti-science.”

Mancini agreed and gushed about the anti-choice movement which is “pro-love.” She lamented the “lost over 60 million Americans to abortions.” She said that she wanted to talk to Trudeau about abortion because “This is the most significant human rights abuse of today.”

"Right," agreed Kilmeade.

Campos-Duffy continued the Trudeau bashing: “What happens in Canada often comes down to us. This is an effort to silence pro-lifers, isn’t it? This is a sign of intolerance. If you have a pro-life view, you’re not welcome to share it or else you’re kicked out of this program.”

Mancini continued the pro-life gushing about the power of the anti-choice movement which is seeking to “end this human-rights abuse of abortion.”

Campos-Duffy closed the segment with a stamp of approval for Mancini: “Wonderful.”

Quite the anti-choice propaganda fest. The pals attacked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for his abortion policies, pushed the alternative fact that most Americans support strict abortion limits, and pimped the annual anti-choice “March for Life.”

So for Fox & Friends, whatever happens in Canada, as it pertains to abortion, doesn’t stay in Canada?

Watch it below, from the January 15, 2018 Fox & Friends.