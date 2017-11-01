Fox News is the news network for white America so, it’s not surprising that their racist “dog-whistles” are about as subtle as a big, brass band. So, one does have to wonder why a Fox & Friends kids Halloween costume show featured a child of color dressed as a watermelon. Wait, what?

On Sunday, October 22, the special Trump advisors all-American morning chums on Trump TV Fox & Friends brought out a bunch of cute kids dressed in Halloween costumes. A robot, pink slime (pool noodles painted pink and arranged around a little girl), and a rainbow emoji paraded across the stage. Then came the “organic fruit” category which was represented by an adorable Lucas, a black child, described as “our watermelon.” Other children, one of whom was a strawberry, followed. An African-American girl was dressed in white feathers.

So here’s the thing – the watermelon has long been an American racist trope. So, was this presentation just inadvertent cultural insensitivity or a deliberate racist dog whistle? Either way, it’s not good…

Watch the Fox & Friends Halloween parade below, from Sunday, October 22, 2017.