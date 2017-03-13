In Foxworld, the concept of "diversity" is an obscenity, right up there with feminism and Black Lives Matter. And that's why Fox & Friends, America's least diverse morning show, used an innocuous university diversity project in order to advance their oh, so popular whine about nasty liberal education which, OMG, includes discussion of diversity!

Saturday, Fox friend Pete Hegseth began the patented "Trouble with Schools" segment by framing the VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE about evil liberal education: "Just when you thought college campuses couldn't get more out of touch, Southern Illinois University delivers. He reported that "students will have nap-ins in the library."

Ever eager to validate Fox's we-don't-need-no-liberal-education meme, Fox Friend and cohost Abby Huntstman added, "This is really happening." She quoted from a school flyer which described the seemingly harmless experience, part of the "dream diversity" art installation project. Abby's male wing-men chuckled as she spoke.

Cohost Pete Hegseth: "Someone actually wrote that."

Cohost Clayton Morris noted that "not all the students are on board" and introduced Samantha Wilson, a student at Southern Illinois University and a campus correspondent for Campus Reform, a right-wing group dedicated to conservative college student victimization. It's a group frequently featured on Fox in order to show the horror, the horror of being a conservative student and "smashing left-wing scum." Not noted was that Wilson is also president of SIU's chapter of Turning Point, USA, a right-wing group that has compiled a professor "watch list."

Morris said he couldn't understand the college's description of the event.

As the curvy-couch sitters tittered, Wilson called it "embarrassing." She said, "College students are adults and they're expected to grow in college."

Morris interjected, "And they're paying for this."

Wilson, who is NOT being forced to participate in the project, complained, "This is the type of childish behavior we see all the time with Campus Reform." As she spoke, a video showed a stock image of a napping student and Wilson lamented, "They really need to get a reality check."

Huntsman directed viewers to the image: "Here's a look at our future. That is the next generation coming up, napping away their dreams." (Note - this is just a three week project).

Hegseth continued the mockery by describing the exercise and adding, "And then utopia breaks out."

"If they want the next Martin Luther King or Susan B. Anthony to come out of our generation, they're going to have to wake up," Wilson continued whining. "That's not how you make a change." She joked about how, when she applies for grad school or a job, she's "not just going to take a nap and hope it happens. I'm going to go out there and work for it."

Huntsman: "That is a great point."

Everybody giggled when Morris joked about showing up with a blanket.

Uberpatriot Hegseth imagined himself as a student and asked if the college would allow him to post his dream about killing ISIS. He and Wilson answered, "Probably not."

Wow. College students taking part in an art project which will generate a discusison of diversity. Be afraid, be very afraid.

And memo to Hegseth and whoever does the video banners: it's not a nap-in!

Check out the propaganda whinefest, from the March 11, 2017 Fox & Friends: