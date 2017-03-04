When the Tea Party was raising ruckuses at congressional town hall meetings, Fox couldn't have been any more gleeful. But now that GOP members of congress are facing hostile crowds, Fox isn't quite so supportive, especially with Louisiana folks who not only were agitated with their senator - but, OMG, they booed Jesus!!!!!

Monday, devout Christian and Fox friend, Steve Doocy framed the godless liberal agitator message in his intro: "Town hall fury has swept through the nation, but what happened during a prayer at a town hall for Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy took things to a new level." Video was played in which people were shouting. Doocy noted that these bad people also yelled during the sacred "Pledge of Allegiance" and asked, "Where has common courtesy gone?" It was a question that, I suspect, he didn't ask when the Tea Party shouted down their representatives.

Doocy introduced Cassidy and Pastor Michael Sprague and asked Sprague if it's "unusual to open a public meeting in Louisiana with a prayer." After Sprague assured him that it wasn't, Doocy provided the pastor with the opportunity to validate the bogus Fox/right wing claim that there are nefarious forces behind the town hall anger. Doocy asked why these people were "so adamant in not wanting to hear what you had to say" and, voila, the pastor suggested that there is "an agenda" out there. But he didn't care because "Jesus was booed all the time. He then launched into a Christian homily about the awesomeness of Jesus.

Doocy replied, "Surely."

Doocy spoke about raucous town halls, with "people who are disrespectful," and added, "For these protesters to scream at the pastor, to the chaplain, 'Pray on your own time,' that just takes it to a whole new level, doesn't it?"

Cassidy informed us that Congressional sessions are opened by a prayer and that the people at the town hall "totally reject anything even if they, frankly, probably agree with it." He claimed that a number of the attendees were there "just to disrupt."

Doocy provided us with the popular Fox/right wing message; i.e. that the town hall attendees are part of a sinister liberal plot: "You know, you've seen the materials. Clearly some on the political left made it very clear, go to these Republicans' town halls, and make sure you take pictures so that we can put it online or get it on TV ... so it's all about optics. They just wanted to try to make you guys look bad." He asserted that those who didn't want to pray are the ones who "kind of look bad."

Cassidy, predictably, argued that it's liberals who are intolerant.

According to the New Orleans Times Picayune, US Senator Bill Cassidy's Metairie town hall crowd was pretty rowdy. And you can understand why. Many had been at the too small venue for hours before the scheduled start at 3:30. Cassidy arrived at 3:59. When he got there, the crowd, who wanted to talk about health care and other issues, was in no mood for an opening prayer offered by the Christian state chaplain and a few folks yelled bad things about prayer and Jesus - thus aiding and abetting Fox's poutrage.

Check out the whine-fest on Fox & Friends, Monday, February 27, 2017 below: