Tucker Carlson is having a spoiled-brat sadz over the fact that Fox News is hanging him out to dry over his baseless claim that the NSA is spying on him.

As Ellen noted last week, Fox’s silence on Carlson’s claim that the National Security Agency is illegally “monitoring” his communications in order to get him booted from the air speaks volumes. Not only has the network not vigorously objected to the alleged governmental intrusion, the top brass don’t seem to want to say anything.

That’s probably because, like the rest of us, Fox brass knows the claim is BS. What probably happened is that Carlson’s emails with foreign agents were caught up in NSA’s surveillance of them when Carlson was trying to snag an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But over-privileged Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson seems to be throwing a hissy fit.

From CNN:

One of the sources described Carlson as "furious" with network executives, especially the public relations team, "for not backing him up." "Tensions are sky high," the person said. Another source pointed out that Carlson has "always had tension with" management, but said right now he's "extra pissed."

Of course, Carlson could provide evidence for his claim, but, apparently, he thinks proving his allegations is someone else's job.

The 52-year old Carlson responded to a reporter’s question like an overgrown frat boy:

In a text to a CNN reporter Sunday night, Carlson called the allegation that he is angry with Fox executives "absurd." "I'm not mad at anyone at Fox," he said. "If I was, I'd say so. I'm mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that."

Yeah, you really showed ‘em, Tuckums.

(Carlson image via screen grab)