Instead of getting angry at Russia for calling him "essential" to their propaganda, Tucker Carlson suggested he'll sue Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) for calling him an “organ of Russian disinformation."

You may recall I recently reported that Mother Jones obtained some memos showing that the Kremlin considers Tucker Carlson’s commentaries on Ukraine and Russia so “essential" to its propaganda, it told the country’s media organizations to use clips of him “as much as possible." As I noted in my post, Carlson could easily denounce Russia for making him part of their propaganda tactics and still keep his opinions. But he keeps lashing out and denouncing Americans, instead.

Deflection, anyone?

In my earlier post, Carlson went after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for calling his pro-Putin rhetoric "almost treasonous." Thursday night, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) was the target.

CARLSON: So, Michael McCaul is a Republican. He is a Congressman from Houston. He's one of the leading voices in Washington pushing for war with Russia. We vehemently disagree with his position on that. It seems very obvious that by the end of the conflict that Michael McCaul and others are promoting, China will be firmly in charge of the world and we don't want that at all.

On the other hand, we assume that Michael McCaul has honest reasons for his views. We always give people the benefit of the doubt, but Michael McCaul does not assume the same about us.

In recent days, McCaul has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation. In other words, not only are we wrong, which is fine, we are disloyal Americans. We're doing the bidding of a foreign power. That is not fine. That is slander.

Unlike Michael McCaul, we are only and narrowly interested in the interests of our own country. That would be the United States, where we were born and where we plan to die. We don't care what the Russian government says. We only care what the United States does and what our future looks like because we have children here.

But what's interesting is that McCaul's slander against us, "Russian disinformation," is also a well-worn Democratic Party talking point. Joe Biden, for example, calls anything he doesn't like Russian disinformation and has for years. As you just heard, that is the very same lie that Biden told about his son's incriminating laptop, and many, many other things.

So you have to ask yourself, why are so many Republicans suddenly talking like Joe Biden? And the answer is, because on the big questions, the questions that matter, they agree with each other and you should know that.

First of all, you’ll notice that Carlson suggested he’ll sue McCaul for slander but I guarantee you that will never happen. Carlson would hear way more about how Russia loves him than he’d want publicized – despite claiming he doesn’t care what Russia says. As my Crooks and Liars colleague, Susie Madrak, put it:

Slander requires a FALSE STATEMENT. What did Rep. McCaul say that isn’t true? I mean, when the Kremlin is telling state TV they have to run your clips, doesn’t that prove his point?

More importantly, you have to ask why Carlson cares more about what McCaul and Romney say about his pro-Russian commentary than about the Kremlin actually using it for propaganda?

Sorry, Tuckums, but the more you try to bully us out of calling you a Russian asset, the more you look like one.

You can watch it below, from the March 17, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Crooks and Liars. (Carlson’s first few sentences can be seen at The Daily Beast)