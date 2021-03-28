Fresh off of last week’s anti-trans hate fest, when he was joined by anti-trans activist Abigail Shrier, Tucker Carlson provided yet another platform for his anti-trans bigotry, this time in his interview with a South Carolina legislator whose anti-trans legislation could have been written by Tucker himself!

Carlson began by reporting on legislation, sponsored by Democratic South Carolina State Representative Cezar McKnight, which would ban gender reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for minors. (Carlson quipped, “as if we need a bill, we do.”) Carlson reported that, according to McKnight, constituents support the bill while Democrats “condemn him and [Carlson said in a mocking tone] accuse him of bigotry.”

Introducing McKnight, Carlson said that he was “pleased” to have him on the show. (As if he wouldn’t be?)

Carlson employed the same argument that he did with Ms. Shrier - that those who bravely speak out against the transgender community are subject to hate-filled attacks. (Ironic, given that hatred is what Carlson spews on a nightly basis.)

In asking McKnight why he sponsored the bill, Carlson claimed, “you’ve obviously caused a lot of trouble for yourself.”

McKnight responded with a cringe-worthy comment about how he’s “creating good trouble” – a reference to an iconic statement made by civil rights icon, the late, great U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who supported LGBTQ rights, as well as the Equality Act, so despised by Tucker Carlson.

Tucker looked bemused as McKnight claimed that he wasn’t anti-transgender (ahem), anti-gay [Tucker said, “Right”], or a homophobe and that he resents those who suggest that he is. He bragged about LGBT protections that he inserted into the state’s hate crime legislation.

Tucker said, “Yeah” when McKnight asserted that he doesn’t hate anyone and that what he’s about is “protecting children.” (Tucker said, “Yes.”)

There’s obviously a difference between gender decisions and tattoos, but McKnight mentioned that there is an age requirement for getting a tattoo and questioned why the same requirement shouldn’t apply to “irrevocable” surgery during adolescence.

An intense Tucker chimed in, “We have different rules for children because they’re children.”

Carlson asked if there were any counter-arguments given that McKnight “made such a reasonable case.” He wanted to know if McKnight is dismissed “as a hater.”

McKnight spoke about the opposition’s “sign language” and the use of shame and guilt in the “need to be right.” He whined that despite the argument that this type of medical decision is best left to the patient and doctor, there is a need for “public safety.” He accused the opposition of employing a “laissez-faire approach.”

In concluding, McKnight asserted that gays and transgenders support his bill. (Tucker said, “Yes”) and that conservatives are now supporting him politically.

McKnight got a big “yes” from Tucker when he said that his fellow African-American Democrats are much more conservative than their white counterparts.

Tucker laughed as he said, “Man is that true, particularly in the south.” He pontificated that “the more courageous you are, the more empowered you get.” (Hmmm, I don’t think he would say that about, uh, Black Lives Matter…)

Once again, we were treated to a one-sided and misinformed presentation of Tucker Carlson’s patented, medically misinformed anti-trans propaganda. Carlson (NOT a doctor) seemed to suggest that there can be no counter-argument to McKnight’s (NOT a doctor) argument.

If Tucker had bothered to check with the Mayo Clinic, he might have learned that there are medical reasons for hormonal treatments which, in suppressing puberty, can help alleviate stress and allow more time for the patient to explore gender identity issues – issues that contribute to a high rate of suicide among trans youth.

It would have been nice to hear from a doctor, such as Dr. Jack Turban, resident physician in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital who says that “Blockers put puberty on hold so that adolescents have more time to decide what to do next. Without them, the adolescent will have physical changes that are difficult if not impossible to reverse.”

Perhaps Tucker could have spoken with somebody from the Boston Children’s Hospital which does the reassignment surgery for adolescents. Perhaps Tucker could have spoken with Blair Durkee, a transgender adult who, in reacting to the legislation, said that "for trans youth, the ability to transition before puberty could potentially alleviate years of distress."

Gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for teens is a complex and nuanced issue – but not for Tucker Carlson who doesn’t deal in complexity or nuance, but hate – pure and simple!!

You can watch it below, from the March 24, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.