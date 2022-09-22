Faithful Sean Hannity made sure his pal told viewers Clinton's emails were not part of Trump's stolen Mar-a-Lago stash.

If it wasn’t so serious, the specter of a former U.S. president desperately trying to spin his way out of theft of classified material, with the help of a purported prime time news host would be comical.

Case in point, Trump’s ridiculous attempt to suggest that the FBI was after Hillary Clinton’s emails when it obtained a search warrant to search Mar-a-Lago for documents he stole from the U.S. government.

TRUMP: Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted, but they are around someplace, were they looking for the spying on Trump's …

Hannity interrupted his bedtime BFF to make sure nobody thought Trump had taken them.

HANNITY: Wait, wait, you’re not saying you had it?

TRUMP: No, no they may be saying, they may have thought that it was in there. And a lot of people said the only thing that would give the kind of severity that they showed by actually coming in and raiding with many, many people is the Hillary Clinton deal, the Russia, Russia, Russia stuff. Or, I mean, there are a number of things, the spying on Trump’s campaign.

Hannity almost surely knew the FBI was not looking for Clinton’s emails and that it would be ludicrous for the bureau to think Trump had them. And anyway, the point of the search was that Trump had taken material that wasn’t his and had refused to give it back, whatever it was.

But Hannity merely said, “OK.” Because helping out his treasonous buddy was more important than protecting our nation’s secrets, which boils down to protecting our nation, itself.

You can watch this portion of Hannity's interview with Trump below, from the September 21, 2022 Hannity.