A Fox meteorologist talked about how unusually early it was for such a fierce hurricane as Beryl to form and the “abnormally warm” waters that will likely spawn more but…

On Monday's Your World show, Adam Klotz of Fox Weather reported on the damage from Hurricane Beryl. Later in his report, he said to host Neil Cavuto, “You talked about the frequency and the activity, how it's going to be a busy season - get this: If you look kind of at the season as a whole, 95% of activity still remaining, so we are very early in the season. It's not typically until August and September you see these statistically, these really active times of the year. This is a good reminder of how busy it's going to be Neil."

Cavuto asked “how much of a unique kind of a storm” Beryl was, given how rare it is to have such a strong storm so early in the season. “Is that what the region is in store for as more come this way?"

Yes, it is exactly what’s in store. Klotz said, "The waters are abnormally warm, that's absolutely a fact in it, it tapped into those warm waters."

"The waters are still warm, so storms could still get really large this season,” Klotz added.

This was at least the third time I have caught Fox avoiding the words “climate change” or “global warming” while reporting on obviously-related conditions. By contrast, BBC has a good explanation of how a warming world leads to stronger hurricanes: "Exceptionally high sea surface temperatures are seen as a key reason why Hurricane Beryl has been so powerful. … Such strong storms only develop later in the season after the seas have heated up. … Warmer seas mean more powerful hurricanes."

You can watch Fox’s meteorologist avoid mentioning that which shall not be named below, from the July 8, 2024 Your World.