2024-11-15 02:47:38 -0500

Nice try by Fox.



In reality, Angry Right Wingers went into full tantrum mode as soon as it became clear that Little Trump was the loser in 2020. They screamed. They yelled. They pretended that Joe Biden wasn’t the President Elect. They pretended there were somehow massive examples of “voter fraud” even though there were none. They repeatedly tried to game the post-election process to steal the election after the fact. They created slates of fake Electors to try to confuse the situation and send the election to the House of Representatives. And when all else failed, they attempted a violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.



We should remember that Little Trump never conceded the 2020 election, going so far as to champion dozens of frivolous lawsuits to make his false claims. We should remember that Angry Right Wingers have spent the past 4 years repeating the lie that Little Trump wasn’t the loser in 2020.



In reality, Angry Right Wingers have done far more than cut their hair. As is unfortunately typical for them, they lashed out violently when Little Trump lost.



In the current period, it is both understandable and appropriate that many Americans are displeased to see a convicted, unrepentant felon elected to high office so he can try to escape justice. And many Americans are more than uneasy about an open fascist coming back into power. The idea that Fox would attempt to make light of this situation is frankly sickening.