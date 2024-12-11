Sen. Markwayne Mullin put a heck of a lot of phony lipstick on Kash Patel and Donald Trump.

The slugger-wannabe senator from Oklahoma appeared on Your World today to endorse Donald Trump’s choice to head the FBI, Kash Patel. Mullin called Patel the "perfect person that's going to be able to clean house at the FBI on the seventh floor of the Hoover building."

Mullin said he's "known Kash for a little while, since my time in the House Intel" and that he has "exposed the FBI for weaponizing against President Trump. He's the one that brought forth the complaint about the Russian hoax, about the collusion, about the Dossier report, he also exposed the fact that Hunter Biden's laptop was actually being protected by the FBI."

Host Neil Cavuto tentatively approached the subject of Patel’s enemies list and Donald Trump’s vows of retribution. "Do you ever worry, Senator, that Donald Trump might go tit for tat? If he claims that the FBI was weaponized to go after him and people close to him, that he's weaponizing the FBI to do the exact same thing to the other guys?"

"No," Mullin insisted. "He didn't do that when he was in office in 2017 when he was the 45th president.”

FACT CHECK: Trump tried to do exactly that in his first term, including several attempts to prosecute Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Trump failed every time because of a lack of evidence and because prosecutors stuck to the law.

“So, all you have to do is look back the way that he utilized the FBI, the way that he handled the situation,” Mullin continued. “He never went after Clinton, even though they had weaponized themselves against him. You've got to remember they tried to impeach him from Day One. They constantly were saying that he was a Russian collusion, and was saying that he was compromised, using the whole thing about Ukraine. He never once weaponized one single agency."

"But didn't the FBI's behavior pick up steam and really bother him as it went on?" Cavuto asked. He said the Mar-a-Lago raid "and everything else, that that now sticks in his craw” and is “why his critics say he's on a vendetta tour?"

"I don't believe so," Mullin said, despite the obvious evidence otherwise. "He's going to restore these agencies back to working for America, not working for the party."

"But how do you know he's going to be working for America and not himself?" Cavuto asked.

"Because he did as the 45th president. He's going to continue to do so,” Mullin replied. “He loves this country, he sacrificed so much for this country, and someone that sacrifices this much to serve as president of the United States is going to also take care of it."

Cavuto obviously wasn’t buying it. He asked if Mullin didn’t find it concerning that Trump has threatened to throw the January 6th Committee members in jail.

To Mullin, that’s accountability. "We're willing to hold people accountable. Those that abused their power, in a position of power, and they lied under oath, and they falsified documentations, they should be held accountable because no one's above the law."

"Holding people accountable sometimes sounds to me like going on a revenge tour," Cavuto responded.

Absolutely not," Mullin said. "We're looking forward, we need to turn the page and shut it."

"Are you absolutely sure he concurs with that?" Cavuto asked.

"Yes, I do. President Trump is for America," Mullin said.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explained in a Bloomberg column exactly why there’s every reason to believe Patel would use the FBI for "vengeance" and to "strip the FBI of its intelligence mission."

Patel is also big conspiracy theorist who has called for the death penalty for Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s almost certain that retribution is exactly what Mullin knows is planned and what he wants.

You can watch it below, from the December 11, 2024 Your World.