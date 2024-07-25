Even Anchor Bret Baier was laughing as Raskin rhetorically chopped James Comer to pieces.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) appeared with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Fox’s Special Report Tuesday. Comer is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and Raskin the ranking member. They were on Fox to discuss the bipartisan investigation into the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

You can interpret that as Fox planned on using Raskin as fodder for a “even Democrats are upset with the Biden administration’s Secret Service.”

But Raskin had the last laugh. Quite a few last laughs, actually.

I wrote about this for Crooks and Liars yesterday:

RASKIN: I think Chairman Comer did a magnificent job exonerating Joe Biden of all the fraudulent charges that were raised against him in this Congress.

And, of course, there was no high crime, no misdemeanor and Joe Biden – he’s a passionate public servant filled with integrity and honesty.

COMER: I strongly disagree with that. Nobody’s buying that. Nobody’s buying what he’s selling on that.

RASKIN: America’s buying it. The reservoir of love for Joe Biden is deep and, really, bottomless in America.

For years, I have been saying that Democrats should go on Fox News and use their appearance to confront the agenda and change it to their own. Raskin did not explicitly call out Fox but he didn’t really need to, as any Fox watcher probably knew there was little to no daylight between Comer’s efforts to impeach Joe Biden and Fox News’.

This is how it’s done, folks.

I highly recommend you watch Raskin’s master class in handling a Fox News interview at Crooks and Liars.

(Baier, Raskin and Comer image via screen grab)