Project 2025’s Kevin Roberts also called the completely unqualified Tulsi Gabbard “an excellent selection” to be director of national intelligence.

On Fox News Sunday yesterday, a debate broke out between contributor Juan Williams and Kevin Roberts. Roberts was expediently identified merely as the Heritage Foundation president. There was no mention that he’s also the head of the very unpopular Project 2025 that Donald Trump deceitfully tried to distance himself from.

In a discussion about the fall of Syria, Williams brought up the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. “She was very close with Bashar al-Assad [the just deposed president] in Syria. She was making excuses for the use of chemical weapons, even doubting that it had occurred,” he said. Then he pointed out that a hundred former national security officials wrote a letter objecting to her confirmation because they fear our allies won’t share intelligence with her. According to Associated Press, the letter also noted that “her statements on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have aligned with Russian talking points.”

Williams went on to say that despite Trump’s “America First” mantra, “there’s no getting away” from the situation in Syria because what’s happening there will “impact the entire region.”

Bream said that Gabbard will likely be the next Trump nominee to come under scrutiny, then asked, Roberts, “Well, what about what Juan has mentioned here, her history and relationships with regard to Syria, Russia and other places?”

Before defending Gabbard, Roberts gave a pitch for the unqualified, chronically drunk, philanderer and alleged sexual assaulter Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense.

Roberts called Gabbard "an excellent selection." Without explaining why, he quickly credited Donald Trump for the fall of Syria "because of the moral clarity that Donald Trump brings to this picture. … We're going to have peace through strength because we're going to have a lot better priorities, we're going to have a lot better leaders in all of these key positions. God bless Donald Trump for having the willingness to break the backs, not just of these evil people abroad, but also break the backs of the Washington establishment."

Williams responded, "Don't you think that Joe Biden deserves a little credit for taking on Russia, for taking on Iran, and in fact strongly backing Israel to the point that Iran is now in decline, unable to support Assad? Russia's in decline, its troops suffering tremendous losses."

Of course Roberts didn’t. "That is fantasy land," he claimed. He began to call Biden “the worst president” but was interrupted by Williams.

"I just think he's been president for the last four years, and we've seen our enemies decline, and a lot of this is now by the way, going to Trump," Williams said.

Roberts claimed that "What I hear constantly from heads of state, from ambassadors is that we want moral clarity from the president of the United States.” He didn’t say which heads of state he’s been talking to.

“There's no way in the world, with all due respect my friend, that he offers, Joe Biden offers moral clarity,” Roberts continued. “Donald Trump's done more to bring peace to this world, he's not even been inaugurated."

You can watch it below, from the December 8, 2024 Fox News Sunday.

(Ellen contributed to this post.)

