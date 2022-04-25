New texts obtained by CNN show that Sean Hannity knew Donald Trump was losing on Election Day and consulted with White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who also seemed to know it, about where "we" should “push” on the radio.

The texts come from those Meadows turned over to the January 6th committee. The Election Day (November 3, 2020) texts from Hannity undercut the Big Lies about the 2020 election that he said and promoted on his Fox News show, about a stolen election. The texts also indicate that Meadows knew Trump was losing, too.

Notice how Hannity uses the word “we” when asking where “a push” is needed. From CNN:

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Hey

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

NC gonna be ok?

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

On radio

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Yes sir

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

On it. Any place in particular we need a push

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Pennsylvania. NC AZ

Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

Nevada

Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Got it. Everywhere

Hannity complains about the Democratic “state-run media” but he has no problem being, literally, a broadcast arm of the Republican party. Apparently, neither Fox News nor the Murdochs mind, either.

There are plenty of other revelations in the just-published texts. You can read about them here.

Media Matters found that “in the two weeks after Fox News called the election for Biden, Fox News cast doubt on the results of the election at least 774 times. The network’s most prominent figures relentlessly attempted to subvert democracy by fueling conspiracy theories and spreading misinformation, rhetoric for which the network has refused to hold them accountable.”

Now, we know that Sean Hannity probably knew all along that Joe Biden legitimately won the election. I would bet money that his other Big Liar colleagues know it, too. Ditto for Mark Meadows. I'll bet that's why he voted in North Carolina without really living there.

You can watch a video of Fox News hosts spreading the Big Lie below, via Media Matters.