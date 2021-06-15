A reporter for Fox26 in Houston claims she has been muzzled by the Fox Corporation and that she is releasing secret recordings of “what goes on behind the scenes at Fox” to the conservative operatives at Project Veritas.

Hecker was about to start her report on power outages throughout the region, but interrupted her report to say she had an announcement.

"Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that [Fox Corporation] has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers — and from [w]hat I'm gathering, I'm not the only reporter being subjected to this — I'm going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers," she said.

Whatever dirt on Fox Hecker has will be coming out tonight, according to The Daily Beast:

A spokesperson for Project Veritas confirmed to The Daily Beast that the group will be publishing a sit-down interview with Hecker on Tuesday evening. Besides interviewing the reporter about her claims of corruption related to Fox, Project Veritas said it will also publish some of Hecker’s recordings and videos that she says back up her allegations.

Raw Story notes that conservative bloggers are excited about what they see as a coming takedown of Fox.

Personally, I wouldn’t trust anything Project Veritas does. They are known liars, deceivers and worse. But the Murdochs’ Fox News has promoted Project Veritas’ lies and deceit and overlooked its illegal behavior. So if Fox is now the targets of the same slime the network tried to legitimize – well, too bad. Or, as their Dear Leader, Donald Trump might say, “Sad!”

