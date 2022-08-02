Sen. Joe Manchin – yes, that Joe Manchin – was a joy to behold with Fox News mouthpiece Harris Faulkner today.

Faulkner claims to be a journalist but she long ago gave up any journalistic chops she may have once had. She now devotes herself to promoting Fox News orthodoxy.

In their interview, Faulkner repeatedly tried – and failed – to push Manchin into saying he will not support President Joe Biden in 2024. She also repeatedly tried – and failed – to tear down the Inflation Reduction Act that Manchin negotiated with Sen. Chuck Schumer. She also tried – and failed – to paint Manchin as a captive of the far left.

Watch the highlights below, from the August 2, 2022 The Faulkner Focus. You may not like Manchin any more but I’ll bet your respect for him grows.

You can watch the full interview here.