Laura Ingraham looked almost inhumanly mean last night as she railed against President Biden’s move to prevent Americans from being evicted as the COVID-19 epidemic flares up.

I could see Ingraham disagreeing with Biden’s decision (The Washington Post has a good writeup about the issues and behind-the-scenes maneuvers) but for the woman who didn’t seem to mind that Donald Trump was working to overturn a presidential election and who shrugged off the events of January 6 as nothing to get worked up over, the possibly non-legal extension of an eviction moratorium during a pandemic hardly seems like a constitutional infraction any decent person would legitimately care about – other than to weaponize:

INGRAHAM: Now this week, Joe Biden and his party erased all doubt as to whether they actually respect our Constitution, the Supreme Court's authority and the principle of separation of powers? Well, the short answer, they couldn't care less.

…

Biden knows that the Supreme Court will rule that his actions are unconstitutional. But he's so scared of The Squad that he'll extend a ban on evictions anyway. I'll just do it anyway, on grounds that, did you hear that, several key scholars think it could survive constitutional muster.

…

[T]his is a real constitutional crisis. If a president can just change any law he wants to, because a few legal scholars say, Oh, it might be OK. Why do we even need a Congress?

FACT CHECK: As The Washington Post explained, Biden consulted with Harvard law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe, who suggested a legal path forward. If it's not OK to move forward based on legal counsel, what's he supposed to do? Pre-clear it with the conservative justices on the Supreme Court?

You’d think even Ingraham might have enough decency left in her to consider that avoiding a tide of homelessness in the middle of a resurgent pandemic might not be a good thing. But then again, this is the same woman who mocked the emotional testimony of four law enforcement officers who recounted their experiences on January 6.

And speaking of not respecting the Constitution, while she was at it, Ingraham, sneaked in the Big Lie with a suggestion that the 2020 election should have been overturned.

INGRAHAM: The voters have to rise up also in 2022 and end this entire fraudulent regime that they're trying to impose on the rest of us. Because once there's no law and no respect for the Constitution, regular working people are going to be completely shut out of the process. They're out of luck. It's all about whether you have connections or not, which sounds a heck of a lot the way life like - is like today in a third world country. Or is that what Joe meant when he said build back better?

At least she had the decency not to wear her large, gold cross necklace. Because I doubt that smearing and lying about someone acting on humanitarian grounds is what Jesus would want.

You can watch Cruella Ingraham prove that her only interest in the Constitution is in weaponizing it below, from the August 4, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.