If you ask me, Kellyanne Conway should worry more she’ll go down in history as having supported a sexual-assaulting felon who tried to destroy our democracy and may still do so.

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show this week. She was full of malicious glee at the thought of her (presumably) favorite p***y grabber getting back into the White House where he can watch Fox News all day and hand over the job of running the country to his extremist pals chomping at the bit over at Project 2025.

Not surprisingly, Conway spent a good portion of the beginning of the interview trying to put lipstick on Trump’s extremism pig. She tried to paint him as moderate on abortion because he wants to make it a state issue, as if the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and doing just that hasn’t already caused chaos, suffering and deaths.

CONWAY: He just says it the right way, that sounds like consensus and compassion and common sense, all the while explaining what it means to be pro-life in 2024 and what it means to be pro-choice in 2024.

She painted a similar phony picture about Trump’s stance on LGBTQ issues.

But my “favorite” part was her concern trolling of former President Barack Obama.

CONWAY: [Biden is] going to be defined because he was passed over by Barack Obama in 2015 for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump. Barack Obama famously told Glenn Thrush, of The New York Times, in 2019, “You don’t need to do this, Joe.” Thrush reported that he told Joe, “you don’t need to run.”

I think he’s right about his own legacy. I think Barack Obama should be very concerned that he’s a guy they’re going to tap to save Joe Biden’s hide in the day.

Obama may believe that Biden should step aside, though he has not spoken publicly on the subject. But one thing is for sure. Obama will happily do what he can to get his former VP re-elected should Biden stay in the race.

That’s quite a contrast to Donald Trump’s former White House partner, Mike Pence, who has publicly refused to endorse the felonious sexual predator.

You can watch the conniving Conway below, from Fox News Radio’s July 10, 2024 The Brian Kilmeade Show.

(Kellyanne Conway caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)