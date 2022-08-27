Fox host Martha MacCallum didn’t ask a single follow up question when Jared Kushner told her Donald Trump “hasn’t seemed too concerned” about his lawyer telling the DOJ that all classified material had been returned to the National Archives, when it hadn’t.

Kushner got nearly 12 minutes of challenge-free airtime to promote his new book. The New York Times reviewer wrote about it:

He betrays little cognizance that he was in demand because, as a landslide of other reporting has demonstrated, he was in over his head, unable to curb his avarice, a cocky young real estate heir who happened to unwrap a lot of Big Macs beside his father-in-law, the erratic and misinformed and similarly mercenary leader of the free world. Jared was a soft touch.

“Breaking History” is an earnest and soulless — Kushner looks like a mannequin, and he writes like one — and peculiarly selective appraisal of Donald J. Trump’s term in office. Kushner almost entirely ignores the chaos, the alienation of allies, the breaking of laws and norms, the flirtations with dictators, the comprehensive loss of America’s moral leadership, and so on, ad infinitum…

Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog’s eye goo.

But MacCallum called the book a “very good read” and seemed to believe, or at least did not challenge, Kushner’s claim that his father-in-law “was probably one of the most transparent presidents that we've had in a very long time.” Meanwhile, Kushner pushed for transparency about the FBI’s search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, but not about anything related to his father-in-law’s illegal retention of classified material held in a notoriously unsecure place.

MACCALLUM: There is a section of the book where you talk about the Zelensky transcript, and you argued, let's get it out there. Let's just put it out there.

So are you arguing right now, to your former boss and father-in-law, you know, put out what these documents are. Put out what they are about in these presidential documents. Tell everybody what's in there...

KUSHNER: Yeah well, I, I don't know whether he knows what's in the boxes or not. Again, these were boxes that were in storage. If you know, anyone knows Donald Trump, knows he keeps a ton of stuff. They're always in boxes all over the place, and, you know, who knows whether they were things he did intentionally; unintentionally. They, there's reports I've read that the GSA packed the boxes...

So, like I said, I, I think that right now, we want to know what's in the affidavit. I think that's the transparency we should get to. But I do think President Trump was probably one of the most transparent presidents that we've had, in a very long time, and that he sat for interviews all the time. He was always asking answering questions from the press. You knew what he thought of at 12 o'clock at night when he would tweet, what he thought a 6 in the morning when he would tweet. And so I definitely he was on the side of transparency.

MACCALLUM: Have you asked him, you know, if he knows what's in there or if he went through them or if he intentionally kept something back when the FBI -- when the lawyer said that they had already taken out everything that was classified?

KUSHNER: I haven't asked him that but I have been with him since then and he hasn't seemed too concerned about it.

So transparent…

You can watch the gooey interview below, from the August 25, 2022 The Story with Martha MacCallum.