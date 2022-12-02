After Herschel Walker spouted off his total ignorance about the current operations of the Senate, Sean Hannity made sure to ask Walker-minder Sen. Lindsey Graham the impact of the Georgia runoff on the Senate makeup, not the guy who wants the job.

Yesterday, I wrote about Walker’s appearance on Newsmax TV this week in which he demonstrated how little he knows about the job he's running for. He didn’t know that Democrats already control the Senate, in a 50/50 split that they have clinched going forward, and will thus continue to control the Senate whether he wins the upcoming Georgia runoff election or not: “This election year is about control of the Senate in the sense that, you know, we’re not gonna let them take the Senate away,” the lying, werewolf-wannabe nincompoop said. He went on to falsely claim that if he loses, Democrats will have “total control” of the Senate.

So, it was no surprise that when Walker turned up with Graham on the Hannity show last night for a campaign and fundraising stop disingenuously presented as an interview, host Hannity asked Graham to explain “the importance of the Democrats not having that 51st seat in the U.S. Senate.”

I can’t think of any other candidate showing up on Fox, or any other network for that matter, with someone else doing the majority of the talking for him or her. It speaks volumes about how little respect Republicans, or at least Hannity and Graham, have for Walker. They only see him as a GOP pawn.

When Hannity opened the “interview” with the declaration that “the stakes are clearly high in Georgia,” he quickly proved he didn’t trust Walker to talk about that. Hannity asked Walker why turnout is so high and why he believes that favors him, then had Graham do almost all the rest of the talking.

Graham explained the difference in budgets and committee sizes between the current 50/50 party split in the Senate and the 51/49 split that would occur if Sen. Raphael Warnock beats the totally unqualified Walker and wins re-election.

Graham may be a worm who long ago ditched any principles he ever had, assuming he ever had any, but he’s not stupid. He went on an impassioned rant on behalf of the lying nincompoop that never once talked about his ability or competence. Instead, Graham suggested that people should vote for Walker because he’s a Republican victim. “This is the nastiest campaign I’ve seen in my entire life,” Graham blustered. “They tried to destroy this man’s life!”

Hannity did a bit of his own Walker get-out-the-vote pitch that also left out any mention of Walker's capability.

They graciously allowed Walker to predict his win again, Graham stepped back in. He bizarrely claimed that electing Walker "transforms the Republican party" and that the race is “about the future of the [Republican] party,” because Walker is Black, like Sen. Tim Scott and Rep.-elect John James.

“If you want the Republican party to grow and thrive, have Herschel’s back,” Graham said. “They've tried to ruin his life 'cause they’re afraid of people like Herschel.” Graham made another fundraising plug before saying that a donation is “not just to win the election but change the future of the Republican party! Make conservatism look like America!

If that’s the best these guys can come up with, I’m feeling better about Warnock’s chances. But I’m not taking anything for granted. You can sign up to help keep the world’s least fit person for the U.S. Senate out of it and help re-elect a guy who is everything Walker is not. You can volunteer here and/or donate here.

You can also watch Hannity and Graham show their lack of confidence in Warnock’s ability and qualifications below, from the December 1, 2022 Hannity.