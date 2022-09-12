#LyingKayleigh McEnany is suddenly very concerned about (others) telling the truth.

McEnany was a vision of dishonesty and hypocrisy as she attacked Vice President Kamala Harris for blaming some of the current immigration problems on the Trump administration during a Meet The Press appearance yesterday.

Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno prodded McEnany for the poutrage by sneering, “What an old resurrected talking point from her. They have been in office almost two years now, and she's still blaming the Trump administration. She's still talking about the broken system. That she has done nothing to fix.”

McEnany didn’t need any more encouragement.

MCENANY: And what a total insult to the American citizen. This is like, I mean saying the border's secure, as she just did, it's like being in the middle of a category five hurricane. The wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face. The sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. OK, we know it's not sunny out. We know we’re in the middle of a raging hurricane.

Ask yourself, does this sound secure to you when you have two million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration. When fentanyl's pouring across the southern border? In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply, it's coming from Mexico. Migrant deaths. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double, once again, the last administration. Not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out in. And the American voter will have their dies cast in November on this issue.

Insult to the American citizen? #LyingKayleigh McEnany was the queen of lies when she “served” as press secretary. She even lied about her lies: She also defended Donald Trump's admission that he lied about the threat of COVID-19, saying, “At a time when you’re facing insurmountable challenges, it’s important to express confidence, it’s important to express calm.”

She was also happy to smear a previous president, four years after he left office, when it suited her. On April 4, 2020, she said on Fox Business Network, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama."

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim.



“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

We know how well that worked out for her and Trump, probably the only person in the White House who lied and insulted more than she did.

As for McEnany’s supposed concern for migrant lives, Media Matters wrote about a report from the DHS inspector general, in June, 2019, that found “unsafe and unhealthy conditions” in four migrant facilities, including expired food and raw food contamination. Furthermore:

News outlets have also reported that solitary confinement is misused at various facilities, that ICE has deported former service members inappropriately, and that doctors have concerns about DHS practices and the conditions under which it keeps undocumented patients, including “shackling patients to beds and not permitting them to use restrooms.” Additionally, 24 immigrants have died in ICE custody during the Trump administration. Over the weekend, it was also reported that acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan has called for Congress to change the asylum law so migrant families can be detained for longer than 20 days while their claims are being processed.

I could not confirm McEnany’s claim about the numbers of migrant deaths but if she was trying to suggest migrants were better off under Donald Trump – well, that was another McEnany falsehood.

Here’s another set of facts McEnany overlooked, also courtesy of Media Matters:

The number of serious criminals deported by the Biden administration is higher than the number during the Trump administration. The Biden administration changed its focus to deporting undocumented immigrants who present national security threats and threats to public safety. ICE arrest figures available in October 2021 showed that arrests of immigrants with “aggravated felony convictions” nearly doubled compared to the same period in the last year of the Trump administration. In March 2022, CBS News reported that ICE arrests of these criminals “rose to 12,025 in 2021, up from 6,815 in 2020,” and that these crimes included “serious, violent offenses like murder and rape.” Additionally, 66% of deported immigrants during this time had criminal records, up from 56% in 2020.

If anyone is a total insult to the American citizen, it’s #LyingKayleigh McEnany and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for hiring her as a “news” host.

You can watch McEnany’s latest dishonesty below, from the September 12, 2022 Outnumbered.