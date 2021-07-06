Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) sounded like he made an inadvertent admission about Republican obstruction of the January 6th commission.

On Fox News Sunday, McCaul intended to promote the right-wing theory that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab, to accuse the Chinese of covering that up and to bash Democrats for not going along.

MIKE EMANUEL, ANCHOR: To COVID origins in China, what's your level of confidence that the U.S. intelligence community will get to the facts in terms of the origins of COVID-19?

MCCAUL: Well, the Chinese Communist Party will not open up the lab to this investigation, but we are getting information from other sources and I believe there's a high degree probability now that it came from that lab for a number of reasons. You know, one is the cover up that took place, I call it the greatest human -- greatest cover-up in human history. And you don't cover-up something if you're not trying to hide something.

That last sentence jumped right out at me. McCaul voted against establishing a bipartisan commission, agreed to in a bipartisan deal, to investigate the January 6th insurrection.

So what are McCaul and the Republicans, who blocked the establishment of the commission in the Senate, trying to hide?

You can watch McCaul’s revealing comment below, from the July 4 2021 Fox News Sunday.