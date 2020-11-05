Fox News’ Trump lovers didn’t let a little thing like loyalty to their employer stop them from openly sabotaging the network’s call that Joe Biden won Arizona in the presidential election.

As I previously wrote, Donald Trump had a conniption (but it was not enough to keep him from continuing to watch Fox) over the network’s decision Tuesday night. But many Fox figures have made a show of solidarity with Dear Leader, not their colleagues.

The Daily Beast has a good rundown of the different ways the on-air talent slyly worked their subversion. For example, The Five’s Jesse Watters suggested Trump could win Arizona: “Donald Trump needs to win Pennsylvania and either Nevada or Pennsylvania and Arizona. Right now, Arizona, the Trump campaign believes that if they continue the count, they will be ahead by Friday.”

Tucker Carlson was on board:

Primetime host Tucker Carlson, for example, hinted that he didn’t trust the call, noting that he was “not privy to the math” and that “people are concerned.” At the same time, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders—now a Fox contributor—suggested it was a “premature call” and that “some people think that might have been a little bit early.”

Even “objective” John Roberts, the chief White House correspondent, seemed in for Trump, The Daily Beast noted, in a tweet the day after Fox called Arizona for Biden:

Michigan goes to Biden. At the moment, @realDonaldTrump only path to victory is to win AZ, GA, NC and PA — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 4, 2020

And, of course, Sean Hannity. Show producers have a very good idea of what guests will say before they go on the air. While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemed to go off on a tangent when he demanded Fox rescind the Arizona call, I’m willing to bet the show knew how he felt and had no problem with it.

In any event, Hannity said nothing to defend the hand that feeds him.

You can watch it below, from the November 4, 2020 Hannity, via Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona.