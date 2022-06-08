Fox & Friends celebrated Gov. Brian Kemp’s primary victory with five minutes of smearing Stacey Abrams and avoiding any mention of the permitless-carry gun law he recently signed as well as Donald Trump’s vendetta against him.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade was in charge of the PR effort thinly disguised as an interview: “You’ve got this far-left organization that Stacey Abrams decided to sit on the board of. Now, it’s increasing its funding for anti-police initiatives shortly after she joined!” he said. There was no effort to tell viewers the facts about those initiatives. Demonization of Abrams was clearly the only goal.

KILMEADE: In May of last year, the Marguerite Casey Foundation announced a 5% increase in anti-cop causes. The group says the move was quote, “fully supported by its board of directors which recently named seven new changemakers to the board, including Stacey Abrams.”

In support of the Kemp re-elect effort, A full screen graphic blared, “ABRAMS RECEIVES $52,500 FROM WOKE FOUNDATION.”

After offering Kemp congratulations on his primary win, Kilmeade “asked,” “What do you think about Stacey Abrams joining this board?”

“Georgians can’t trust Stacey Abrams to stand with our men and women in law enforcement, and they certainly can’t trust her to keep our families safe,” Kemp said. “My family and I visited the men and women of the Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement, Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department with our Crime Suppressing Unit,” he added, “We’ve actually arrested 526 people that had outstanding warrants, and 27 of them for murder.”

“I just don’t think Georgians are going to look favorably upon her being part of a radical organization that wants to defund the police,” Kemp continued.

“Right,” Kilmeade said.

Yet Kilmeade’s supposed concern for Georgians' safety and the police overlooked how Kemp ignored the opposition of many Georgian law-enforcement officials and the public when he signed a law this year eliminating the requirement for a permit to carry a weapon on Georgia. In recent remarks about school safety, Kemp said, “the thought of something similar [to the Uvalde massacre] happening in one of our places of learning is one of my heaviest concerns,” but he said nothing about changing his state's gun laws.

Instead, Kilmeade moved on to demonize Abrams on another topic: changing her USA Today editorial “that really called on Major League Baseball to boycott the All-Star Game and move it, then that got changed afterwards. How does that happen?”

Kemp responded by playing the victim: “She’s the darling of the national media,” he said. “We need you in this fight with us. I mean, she’s going to get every pass imaginable. Just today, she’s calling on me to continue the gas tax suspension that we have in Georgia - we’ve got the lowest gas prices in the country, trying to help our citizens fight through the Stacey Abrams/Joe Biden inflation.”

Kilmeade did not question how Abrams, who has not held public office since 2017, is responsible for inflation.

So, Kemp continued with his campaign pitch: “She helped Joe Biden get elected president, she’s embraced all of these policies that are killing our citizens when they go to the grocery store and hitting them in the wallet when they go to the gas pump, and now she’s flip flopping on that. … Her heart is not where it needs to be.”

Kilmeade added to the sales pitch by playing a Kemp ad ripping Abrams for calling Georgia “the worst state in the country to live.” Not surprisingly, Kilmeade did not mention that Abrams was talking about Georgia’s poor rankings in health indicators and incarceration rates and contrasting those with Georgia’s pro-business policies.

Kemp said he thinks “Georgia’s the greatest state in the country to live, work, and raise our families and you know she obviously does not,” he said. “[Abrams] was against us passing the largest state income tax [sic] in state history. She was against suspending the gas tax. She was against us sending a billion dollars back to taxpayers to help them fight through the Biden/Abrams inflation.”

Before closing, Kilmeade gave Kemp one more assist in the guise of Abrams demonization: “I would roll her concession speech, but she never gave one, she never conceded you the election,” Kilmeade sneered.

Neither has Donald Trump. In fact, he’s under criminal investigation for trying to get the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results. And Trump did his best, and failed, to have Raffensperger defeated in the recent Georgia primary. Trump's effort to defeat Kemp for failing to go along with the scheme also failed.

Standing up for his state’s election results over presidential pressure should have been an important selling point for Kemp. But Kilmeade didn’t mention any of that, either.

You can watch the Murdoch network bestow a free, five-minute infomercial for Kemp that gives Trump a pass for trying to steal the Georgia election, below, from the June 7, 2022 Fox & Friends.