Other than the fig leaf title, there was nothing resembling a town hall and everything resembling a Hannity show campaign rally for the unqualified, unintelligible, hypocritical, chronic liar, wife-abusing, negligent father, Herschel Walker.

Media Matters has a good summary:

Fox News host Sean Hannity turned his prime-time show into a full-on campaign rally Monday night for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, after the former football star had skipped an official debate Sunday night. Walker’s appearance with Hannity was hastily announced Sunday evening, as incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) prepared to face Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver (and an empty lectern in place of Walker) on the debate stage in Atlanta.

The episode of Hannity was officially billed as a “town hall,” a label that the host used multiple times during the hour. But attendees in the audience never actually asked any questions of the candidate, instead simply delivering applause at various moments and engaging in call-and-response routines with Hannity or other speakers.

To be clear, this was simply a campaign rally for Walker, organized and promoted by Hannity and Fox News, and featuring special guests such as Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott from neighboring South Carolina. (Hannity closed out the program by promoting another supposed “town hall” episode of his show scheduled for Wednesday, featuring Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz — another candidate whose campaign Hannity was instrumental in boosting — as well as Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a favorite of far-right media.)

Even in this cushy setting, Hannity had to keep feeding Walker his talking points, as in this exchange:

HANNITY: So, I told you before you ran, I said, this is going to get ugly, they’re going to attack you, they’re going to smear you, they’re going to slander you. And do you remember what you said to me?

WALKER: No.

HANNITY: You said to me, “Sean, I have fought my whole life, and they can do whatever they want. But I’m going to go and be the — I'm gonna go be a public servant for the people of Georgia.”

Crooks and Liars’ John Amato pointed out, “Walker has trouble verbalizing his thoughts, yet attacked Reverend Warnock for supposedly not knowing the Bible. Senator Warnock has served as 'Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.' for the past sixteen years."

If this was a town hall, then I’m the queen of Sheba.

This excerpt below, tells you everything you need to know about what should be deemed an hour’s worth of advertising dollars donated to the Herschel Walker campaign, via the October 18, 2022 Hannity show.