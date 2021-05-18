Republicans’ trust in their favorite “news” network dropped precipitously in 2020, according to a recent poll that tied the fall to Donald Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden. However, much of the flock eventually returned to the fold.

Morning Consult wrote today about its poll conducted with The Hollywood Reporter last week:

Fox News’ declining credibility with Republicans follows sustained criticism from Trump around his Nov. 3 loss to President Joe Biden. Morning Consult Brand Intelligence data captured a decrease in popularity among Republicans at the time that stabilized a month later.

In late December, Morning Consult noted that Fox’s popularity had mostly rebounded from its post-election decline.

Perhaps more importantly, Fox has remained Republicans’ most-trusted news source throughout.

Since the election, Fox has become more propagandistic. It is deliberately destroying its news division and bulking up its Trumpy opinion shows and Trumpy pundits.

Yet Lachlan Murdoch and his underlings are trying to sell Fox to advertisers and the public as “center right.”

