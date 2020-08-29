Only in Trump World would tens of thousands of daily coronavirus cases be held up as evidence of Dear Leader’s successful management of the pandemic. Host Neil Cavuto suggested that Joe Biden is worried it’s not “as big an issue as maybe he thought it might be.”

The Republican National Convention this week made a concerted effort to suggest that the coronavirus pandemic is in the rearview mirror because Trump masterfully handled it (it’s not and he didn’t).

But Fox host Neil Cavuto tried to further the GOP gaslighting in a discussion with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) this morning.

First, Cavuto tried to delegitimize Joe Biden’s criticisms of Trump. Cavuto asked, “Do you think Joe Biden is being honest here? This is the same guy who faulted the president, many others have as well, for not being on top of this, for not shutting things down sooner, and now he’s faulting the president for the shutdown in our sports. That would seem like me giving dietary advice to people.”

Ryan asked, “Where does the buck stop? … [I]n January, February, March, this president was asleep at the switch. No one can deny that. He was saying it was a hoax, he was encouraging governors to open up in Florida, Georgia, Arizona. So look, he fumbled.”

“And he has to take responsibility for it,” Ryan continued. “If the president would’ve handled this, if he would have grabbed it and led from the beginning, if we shut the country down, if we did the mask mandate, we would be in a position where we would have football in the fall.”

“I guess I just don’t know,” Cavuto claimed. Then he began attacking Biden’s response to the pandemic, as if he were the one in charge. “The urgency of it didn’t seem to hit him until much, much later,” Cavuto said accusingly, “Furthermore, a lot of the things that the president has since done, like faster testing, getting more test kits out, making sure that Americans are covered with everything from ventilators and all that they need and that they’re American made – check, check, check, check. The president has done all that.”

Despite evidence to the contrary, Cavuto said, “So, I guess I’m not here to play a partisan argument on this.”

Ryan replied, “The original question is why aren’t we playing football? And the reason for that is that in January, February, March, the president fumbled. … You can’t just whitewash that and pretend like it didn’t happen, it did.”

“But how do you know that, Congressman?” Cavuto asked. He said “cases are reigniting” in other countries that “according to the Biden camp have done and continue to do a much better job than we do, how would that have been prevented?”

Cavuto forgot to mention that even with those resurgences, the U.S. still was wayyyy more cases. That's per capita, too. According to The New York Times, Germany has 7 cases per 100,000, New Zealand has 1, China has fewer than 1, and Hong Kong has 2. The U.S. has 90.

After the two argued about the sports situation for a bit, Cavuto made his pitch that fewer than 50,000 cases a day is a sign of success (This week’s average is 41,980 cases per day, according to The Times.)

CAVUTO: Isn’t it less of a mess? We’ve had 11 straight days now where new cases have been under 50,000. We had 28 states little more than a month ago that were having problem spikes, it’s down to four right now. So, I’m not saying it’s still not a mess but it’s certainly a much smaller mess. And maybe that’s one of the things that Joe Biden is worried about that this is not going to be as big an issue as maybe he thought it might be.

FACT CHECK: A recent Gallup poll found that a growing number of Americans consider COVID-19 the most important problem in the U.S. right now.

You can watch Fox News try to gaslight COVID-19 away below, from the August 29, 2020 Cavuto Live.