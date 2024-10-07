Funny, Shannon Bream never asked J.D. Vance about his far more serious lies.

In the latter part of Gov. Tim Walz’s interview on Fox News Sunday yesterday anchor Shannon Bream spent a good amount of time on inconsequential misstatements by Walz. It was beyond ironic that Bream had such a sudden penchant for truth considering she began the interview by trying to smear Walz with a BIG LIE about abortion.

BREAM: You've modified your story or explained that you misspoke about things involving your military rank, about carrying a weapon in war, your 1995 DUI arrest, using IVF to have your beautiful children. Gus and Hope, being in Hong Kong and China in the summer of 1989 during the Tiananmen events. A lot of people would say they couldn't get away with saying, “I'm just too passionate. My grammar is not right. I'm a knucklehead.” What do you say to the American people who think I don't know that I can trust this guy with all those modifications to be the potential commander in chief of this country?

A full screen graphic appeared on screen as Bream went through her catalog.

Nevertheless, Walz had a very good response.

WALZ: Yeah, well, I think they heard me. They heard me the other night speaking passionately about gun violence and misspeaking. And I got to be honest with you, Shannon, I don't think people care whether I used IUI or IVF when we talk about this, what they understand is Donald Trump would resist those things.

Look, I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office. They know, and I'm very proud of my 24 years in service and my record. I have never disparaged someone else in this but I know that's not what Donald Trump does. They disparage everyone the personal attack. I will own up when I misspeak. I will own up when I make a mistake.

Let's be very clear on that debate stage the other night, I asked one very simple question, and Senator Vance would not acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. I think they're probably far more concerned with that than my wife and I used IUI to have our child, and that Donald Trump would restrict that. So, I think folks know who I am. My constituents here in Minnesota have elected me eight times. They know where I'm at, and I'm proud to be on the ticket and will deliver just like we have here in Minnesota.

Bream just had to get in a last dig.

BREAM: And if we're going to deal in truth, both the president - the former president - and his nominee, have said that they are very supportive of IVF. We are glad you have your precious family. We thank you for serving in uniform and your years and decades as a teacher. My mom was too. I know it's really hard work and sometimes very thankless, so Governor, we appreciate your time.

I (Ellen) took a look at Bream’s August interview with J.D. Vance for comparison. She did not ask about his refusal to accept the 2020 election results. She did not ask about his false claim that Walz signed a law that would “take children away from their parents if the parents don’t want to consent to sex changes.” She did not ask about his false claim that “Kamala Harris wants to give $25,000 to illegal aliens to buy American homes.” She did not ask about his false claim that “The Ukraine supplemental includes a hidden impeachment clause against President Trump.” Nor did she ask why he despised Trump so much in 2016.

Most importantly, she never asked Vance why he has agreed to be the running mate of a man who can't seem to open his mouth without lying (not counting Trump's 34 felony convictions for falsifying business records about hush money to a porn star, his $355 million fraud verdict, his $83.3 million punishment for defaming a woman he sexually abused or his dozens of felony charges still outstanding)

Those falsehoods and deceit from Vance are far more consequential than anything Walz misspoke about. If you're "going to deal in truth," Shannon, it speaks volumes that you would make a big deal about Walz's misstatements while overlooking Vance's as well as his partnership with compulsive liar Trump.

And, as for Vance’s supposed strong support for IVF? He did not vote for two bills that would have established a nationwide right to IVF. Seems like an important bit of truth that undercuts his claim, eh?

You can watch the blatant effort to tarnish Walz on what’s supposed to be a flagship “news” show for Fox below, from the October 6, 2024 Fox News Sunday.

(10/7/24 Update: This post originally included Trump's dangerous lies about about Hurricane Helene disaster recovery in the list of falsehoods J.D. Vance had not been asked about during his August appearance on Fox News Sunday. But the hurricane occurred after that appearance so Vance could not have been asked about that particular set of lies.)