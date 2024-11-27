Fox pundits know that a “flat tax” sounds equitable but is anything but.

Near the end of a discussion about Donald Trump’s return to power, Fox News contributor Bill McGurn argued for “the logic” of a flat tax. That would “lower [taxes] for everyone and make it cleaner and simpler,” he said. “That’s the direction I hope they go rather than gunking up the code with even more provisions."

FACT CHECK: A flat tax benefits the wealthy and hurts everyone else. The non-profit, non-partisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) sums it up: Flat taxes have some surface appeal but come with significant disadvantages. Critically, a flat tax guarantees that wealthy families’ total state and local tax bill will be a lower share of their income than that paid by families of more modest means.

More specifically, ITEP notes, “Flat taxes consign states to regressive and inequitable taxation that falls short of the 'flat tax' ideal" and they "don't advance the economic, budgetary, or simplicity goals commonly used to advocate for their enactment." A flat tax favors people "with the highest incomes" and "leave states ill-equipped to deal with the regressive effects of their other taxes."

Not surprisingly, host Ed Lawrence didn’t mention any of that. The only problem he mentioned was a likely “uphill battle” in Congress.

McGurn replied, "It would be a huge battle, but I think it's worth at least raising the question. I think most Americans are for it. They're tired of a tax code that's so complicated. I lived in Hong Kong for 10 years. The tax code was a flat tax, you could fill out the tax form in a half an hour, and I think people like that."

"We’ll have to see what happens,” Lawrence said, then closed the discussion.

You can watch it below, from the November 25, 2024 Your World.

