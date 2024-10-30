Fox & Friends worked on scaring viewers into voting for Trump by pretending Americans don't want Supreme Court reform.

Yesterday, Fox & Friends cohosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt got together with Fox's MAGA “legal analyst” Gregg Jarrett to attack Kamala Harris over her call for Supreme Court reforms.

Harris has not given any actual proposal for court reform. Fox played a clip of her saying, during her CNN town hall last week, “I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like.”

But Fox “News” doesn’t need to wait for any real proposals before attacking Harris over proposals she might make.

Jones said, “She's tried to moderate her views to recreate herself for the purpose of this presidential election, but every once in a while you see those progressive views pop up right?"

"Oh, you do,” Jarrett agreed, “and I think her premise is wrong. Polls consistently show, Lawrence, that Americans are not in favor of packing the court. Indeed, voters have a much higher opinion of the Supreme Court than any other branch of government, but Democrats, like Kamala Harris, they don't like their decisions so they want to change the rules to achieve their own partisan ambitions to do it.”

FACT CHECK: Support for the Supreme Court is near a historic low.

Jarrett continued, saying, “They're willing to blow up the Senate filibuster which traditionally forces bipartisanship. … I ask you who's the real threat to democracy here?"

"They want to pass a statute to impose limits on the justices. Of course, that's blatantly unconstitutional,” Jarrett dubiously claimed. “The Supreme Court was constructed in a way to protect it from political influence. Kamala Harris, who flunked the bar exam by the way, thinks she knows better and wants to blow it all up. I don't think it'll work."

FACT CHECKS: It’s true Harris did not pass California's "notoriously difficult bar exam" the first time but she later passed. More importantly, a constitutional law professor and member of President Biden's Supreme Court commission, Kermit Roosevelt III has studied the issue and has made a strong argument for court expansion. Also, most people support term limits for Supreme Court justices.

But Jarrett complained that "Ron Wyden, Senator from Oregon, wants to add a total of 15 justices."

Jones responded, “Insane.”

“It is insane,” Jarrett agreed. He predicted a Democratic president and Congress would “try to move forward with reforms.”

Justice Clarence Thomas has proven himself financially corrupt. He and Justice Samuel Alito have pretty clear pro-Trump biases yet each refuses to recuse himself on Trump-related cases.

Obviously, Jarrett, Jones and Earhardt don’t care.

You can watch it below, from the October 28, 2024 Fox & Friends.