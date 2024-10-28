After a “comedian” told a disgusting joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s hideous Madison Square Garden rally yesterday, Fox & Friends were there to blame the media for the outrage.

In case you missed it, the Trumper “joke-teller” called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” He also said Latinos “love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country.”

Maybe the folks who laughed at the rally, who love Trump’s Nazi-like “mass deportation” plan don’t know it, but Puerto Rico is part of America. Plenty of other Latinos are citizens and vote here, too. More than half a million Puerto Ricans live in New York City, where the rally was held.

It was predictable that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ran to MAGA’s safe space in the morning, Fox & Friends, today. My colleague, Heather, caught the attempted damage control at Crooks and Liars. Leavitt called the hate-filled display “happiness and joy.” She also claimed the rally showed “the truth about President Trump and his heart of gold.” For extra dishonesty, she declared, “I think there’s a chance” of New York City “getting very red after last night.”

None of the cohosts challenged any of those obvious lies. Instead, cohost Steve Doocy kicked off the attempted “blame the media” distraction from the Trump rally racism:

Via Crooks and Liars:

DOOCY: But you know, this morning, mainstream media has picked up on the comic's comments, which were offensive, and have been denounced by the campaign and everybody else. What went on with that?

LEAVITT: Look, it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste. Obviously, that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign. And I think it is sad that the media will pick up on one joke that was made by a comedian rather than the truths that were shared by the phenomenal list of speakers that we had.

…

And the crowd, they didn't mind. Right? Again, it was a diverse group of people. The joke fell flat, but the crowd was there because they know who President Trump is. They know he wants to be a president for all Americans.

You can watch the clip, from the October 28, 2024 Fox & Friends, at Crooks and Liars.