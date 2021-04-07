Fox’s Your World show did its part to demonize President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan with scare tactics about raising the corporate tax rate, which is Biden’s proposal to pay for it, even though the proposed rate would still be lower than before Trump took office.

While Biden proposes to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent, the rate had been 35 percent before Trump cut it, as The New York Times noted. Corporations did pretty well under the Obama administration at that rate.

But Cavuto and guest acted like the sky would fall at a rate midway between the two previous presidencies.

Cavuto cited what he called “an interesting study” about corporate taxes. He said, “That’s not a good economic prescription for us.”

Guest Scott Hodge, president of the Tax Foundation, was all in. “Not at all, Neil,” Hodge agreed. He said it’s “just plain false” that raising taxes “is going to have no economic consequences.”

France and Sweden are lowering their corporate tax rates “to be more competitive and attract jobs, wages, and investment to their countries,” Hodge continued, “and meanwhile we’re talking about going the other direction.”

That’s not a universal view. The Roosevelt Institute, a think tank, says higher corporate taxes are good for the economy.

Hodge continued by complaining that the wealthy are being soaked. FACT CHECK: While the richest .01 percent have quadrupled their wealth over the last 70 years, their percent of the tax obligation has stayed the same.

“The wealthy in our country pay a higher share of the tax burden than do the wealthy in any other country,” Hodge said. “The IRS has become an extension of the welfare state” with “the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Credit.”

Cavuto called Hodge’s statistics “eyebrow-raising numbers” and “a list you don’t want to be on top of.”

You can watch the carping below, from the April 5, 2021 Your World.

Today, by the way, Jeff Bezos said he supports both the infrastructure plan and Biden’s proposed corporate rate hike.