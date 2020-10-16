We’ll have more on the latest developments on Hunter Biden and his purported emails but first, take a look at former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker whining that what are at best sketchy accusations about a presidential candidate are not being circulated the way Team Trump wants.

The Fox News discussion began with host Neil Cavuto calling Facebook and Twitter’s decision to block retweets and shares of the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden “a little big brotherish.” (Note: Twitter has since revised its policy in what CNET describes as “a bit of an about-face.” Also, see Ellen’s Wednesday post on the bogusness of the so-called scandal. There is more on that to come.)

“Yeah,” Whitaker agreed. “It’s the best example we’ve seen to date of the power Facebook and Twitter to put their thumb on the scale to change how much can be shared among users on their platforms, and I think it shows the power of their monopoly.” He predicted somewhat menacingly, “This is going to get them some regulation attention from Washington D.C.”

Cavuto said he could understand “some of the confusion and maybe skepticism around this computer store owner, why he had this laptop, was it indeed Hunter Biden’s laptop, why made it a point to make a couple of copies of these e-mail exchanges, pass one along to Rudy Giuliani.”

But Whitaker accused the social media outlets of having “suppressed speech and showed kind of the worst of the power of their platforms.” He claimed social media would be “heavily regulated” in the future.”

Cavuto “asked,” “Would the better part of valor be, even with the risk of sending along information that might be false or even crazy, is it the social media’s job to decide that? Or should as users of these sites be well aware, read what you can and will and decide for yourself?”

“We have always trusted the American people to be discerning,” Whitaker claimed. “The New York Post is not some fringe publication that doesn’t have journalistic standards.”

You can watch the whining below, from the October 15, 2020 Your World.