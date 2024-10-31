As cheater Watters imagined the possibility, he imagined saying to his wife, “It's over, Emma! That would be D-Day!”

It’s public knowledge that Jesse Watters cheated on his first wife with a Fox News producer he’s now married to. In 2018, I quoted the NY Daily News when I wrote, “Sources said the 39-year-old host informed the network of his adulterous relationship with [associate producer] Emma DiGiovine shortly after [first wife] Noelle filed divorce papers.”

Among other instances of Watters’ hypocrisy, I noted, “Watters’ own bad behavior has not stopped him from lecturing others about marriage and wedlock. In 2014, he caused a bit of an uproar when he called single women ‘Beyoncé voters’ who ‘depend on government, because they’re not depending on their husbands.’”

Watters’ theoretical outrage over his wife “cheating on him” is wildly hypocritical. But it’s way worse than that. It’s a suggestion that his wife should vote the way he wants – or else.

Watters got his start at Fox News as Bill O’Reilly’s ambush guy and stayed with him for more than a decade. O'Reilly and Fox paid out millions to women who accused him of sexual harassment and abuse. At the very least, Watters found O’Reilly’s behavior tolerable.

There was also the “joke” about letting the air out of Emma DiGiovine’s tires so that he could start cheating on his wife. In April, 2022, Watters said, “When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did – I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ She hopped right into the car. … She doesn’t know this story. Now she does.” About two weeks later, after a clip of Watters’ remarks went viral, he claimed it had all been a joke. It sure didn’t sound like one.

So, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised Watters demands his current wife not have a mind of her own now. Oh, and let's not forget that the guy Watters demands his wife vote for has publicly boasted about sexually assaulting women.

Watters declared his intolerance for wife #2's voting independence in a discussion in which he called cohost Harold Ford Jr. a liar for saying he has male friends voting for Kamala Harris. Watters said that if he found out his wife had voted for Harris “That violates this sanctity of our marriage.”

It’s worth pointing out that Tyrus, another Fox Newser accused of sexual harassment, agreed with Watters. “Preach on it,” Tyrus responded.

You can watch it below, from the October 30, 2024 The Five, via Media Matters.