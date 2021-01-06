While the other major news networks' webpages are featuring, as their lede, Rev. Raphael Warnock’s historic victory in the Georgia Senate race, the Fox News website’s big, fat headline, accompanied by a huge picture of Trump in front of US flags, is about the pro-Trump “Save America” rally and Trump’s upcoming address to the MAGA masses in Washington DC.

But Fox hasn’t totally ignored Warnock’s victory and its ramifications. If you scroll down, you’ll see a link to an article in which fake reporter Lawrence Jones (one of Fox’s Black Trump whisperers), on Fox & Friends, “raises alarm over “shift towards socialism after Warnock victory.” (Oh noooo, scary socialism!) And seeing that Jones worked with discredited sting videographer James O’Keefe, you know he has credibility.

Also, in a feeble attempt to keep Trump’s election fraud delusion alive, there is a lede link to Mike Huckabee’s appearance on Fox & Friends during which he claims that a “cloud' will be over Biden presidency if election fraud isn't fully investigated.” The article quotes the delusional Huckabee’s assertion that there’s evidence of fraud which hasn’t been uncovered. Course he doesn’t mention the numerous "fraud" court cases that have been thrown out of court (including SCOTUS), by numerous judges (including SCOTUS), some of whom were appointed by Trump.

So there you have it. Historic election victory in Georgia? Not if you see the Fox News website!