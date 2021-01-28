Fox News never misses an opportunity to advance the GOP agenda, much of which is anti-abortion. So, in suggesting that Catholics will lose their eternal souls if they vote for pro-choice Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi, Fox gets to score a propaganda twofer and, for extra credit, keep any wayward Catholic sheep in the GOP flock.

On Sunday’s Fox & Friends, Trump sycophant Pete Hegseth (whose goal in life is to have Trump sign his bible) brought in conservative Catholic Bishop Salvatore Cordileone for the morning’s homily. Before the bishop began his sermon, video was shown of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking about how anti-abortion voters, were willing to “sell democracy down the river for that one issue."

Hegseth, not exactly a paragon of family values unless you value infidelity, was almost salivating when he quipped that maybe someday Pelosi would “learn that we are a republic.” (Oh, Great Gotcha there, Pete – she’s the House Speaker and you’re just a Fox hack, so yeah, you so smart…). He “explained” that Pelosi was “taking issue” with pro-lifers who voted for Trump; but the bishop is “pushing back in a SCATHING letter” which states that Pelosi doesn’t speak for the Church and she should apologize.

Hegseth, who claimed that Harvard students are “little authoritarians,” asked why Pelosi would “categorize an entire group of voters.” Working in the perfunctory anti-Democrat propaganda, he added, “Democrats seem to do that often.” (Guess Hegseth hasn’t read any Trump tweets!)

The bishop said that while he couldn’t answer for Pelosi, the video summed up the situation perfectly. (Aww, creds for Pete) Cordileone preached that her words weren’t “the language of unity.” He said that her words are “an example” of the types of judgement that President Biden is seeking to eliminate in his call for unity. He segued into the predictable Biden attack by stating that Pelosi and other politicians, including Biden, are misleading Catholics into thinking “that it’s acceptable to be a Catholic and favor abortion” which is “evil.’ From this point, Cordileone was off and running, with boilerplate incendiary and false anti-abortion talking points.

Hegseth “explained” that the bishop was “talking about the dignity of life in the womb which is of great passion and great principle to the Catholic Church” and asked why “so many prominent Democrat politicians, Catholics are comfortable holding that disconnect.” He asked “what is it about this issue that they’re happy to disregard their faith when it pertains to abortion."

Cordileone explained that the Democrats were once the champion of the working class but the change in the political landscape Democrats are now at a point where there is a “dichotomy” between what the party represents and what they believe.

So as SNL’s “Church Lady” would say, isn’t it special that Pete Hegseth can tell Catholics what they should believe and who they shouldn’t be voting for?!

Watch it below, from the January 24, 2021 Fox & Friends.