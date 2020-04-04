The Daily Show put together a brilliant mashup showing all our “favorite” Fox News personalities, including medical doctor Marc Siegel, downplaying the coronavirus pandemic as the flu or a cold, followed by claims to have always taken it seriously.

This is the video that goes with the tweet I posted yesterday from The Daily Show. I wrote yesterday that the tweet perfectly captured a moment in Hannity history. The video is better.

Watch it below, from the April 3, 2020 The Daily Show.