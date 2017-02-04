The only thing more laughably disingenuous than Donald Trump claiming he doesn’t like to tweet is a Fox host demanding that Democrats be more helpful to Trump – and pretending it’s for their own good.

Subbing for Bill O’Reilly Friday night, Jesse Watters opened a discussion about “Democratic obstructionism” by saying, “The party of Pelosi is trying to block every initiative President Obama wants to institute. But will that backfire?”

Democrats are “doing everything they can to delegitimize the president,” Watters complained. “It gets to a point where they’re just not doing their job.”

Political science professor Jeanne Zaino, one of the two guests, did a great job. She responded by saying that Democrats are actually doing their job by trying to block Trump.

“If you look at the latest polls," Zaino said, "the president is doing many things that the American public and Democrats, in particular, find to be wildly unpopular and un-American and un-Constitutional." As an example, she cited Trump's “Muslim ban.”

Watters interrupted to argue that 57% of likely voters “agree with the temporary travel ban.” He was citing a Rasmussen poll which was taken late last week, before the national protests over the ban. But Zaino pointed out that a more recent Gallup poll shows about 60% disagree. More recent polls from CBS News and CNN/ORC also show majorities of Americans oppose Trump’s order.

Faced with the refutation, Watters suddenly decided he didn’t care about polls: “OK, well, listen. You know what? The polls said that the election, they were all wrong. So let’s throw the polls away.”

Watters turned his attention to the other guest, Kelly Riddell, of the conservative Washington Times. Watters asked about the Democrats, “If they continue to obstruct and yell and scream and name call, they’re in real trouble in these next midterms. Do you agree with me?”

Why, yes, she did.

Watters also correctly noted that the Democrats face difficulties in 2018. But what’s pretty clear right now is that things look pretty bad for Trump. On top of the disapproval of his “Muslim ban,” he has got historically low approval ratings, businesses are not thrilled with him, his administration is leaking like a sieve, the Obamacare repeal is not going so well and Republicans are revolting over Trump’s plan to build a border wall.

But none of that got discussed. Instead, Watters pretended he was just looking out for us – albeit with a sneer.

WATTERS: You have Pelosi and crying Chuck Schumer now as the face of the party. And not only that, you have people like Madonna saying she wants to blow up the White House and Sarah Silverman, this comedian or something, saying that we need a coup to take down Trump. These faces of the party are really hurting the brand.

His concern is touching, eh?

Zaino replied that “the face of the Democratic party” is also the “millions of women and men” that have been out marching. She said the growth among Democrats is coming from the bottom up, “And that is a good place for a party to be.” The Republican Party, on the other hand is moving from the top, she said.

Watters dismissed that, saying he didn’t think that mattered. He claimed it was a matter of “not reaching across the aisle” because, the newly-minted poll-dismisser said, “I think that’s what the country wants.”

Of course, he didn’t seem to think the Republicans needed to do any of the reaching.

Watch Watters’ B.S. below, from the February 3, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.