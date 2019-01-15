We know William Barr will be confirmed by the Republican senators, but what commitments to the independence of the Mueller investigation will the Democrats wrest from him during the hearing? Live streaming after the jump.

The confirmation of William Barr as attorney general is taking on special significance given the recent reporting that Donald Trump is or was the subject of a counterintelligence investigation into whether he was working on behalf of Russia and that he concealed details of his conversations with Vladimir Putin from senior officials in his own administration. And then there is that Trump-friendly memo about the Mueller investigation he just happened to circulate before getting nominated.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is now chaired by Trump suck-up Sen. Lindsey Graham. As the hearing is opening, Graham is showing no concern over Trump's behavior regarding Russia and every bit of concern that the FBI is biased against Dear Leader Donald Trump.

The live-streaming is below, via PBS NewsHour.