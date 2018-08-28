Donald Trump has found a new excuse to play the conservative victim courtesy of one of his most trusted policy advisers: Lou Dobbs and his scurrilous attack on Google.

As Media Matters laid out, the route from an unscientific claim in right-wing media to Dobbs to Trump started with a Google search for “Trump” by PJ Media editor Paula Bolyard. She wrote about the “disproportionate” number of CNN articles and the sparse number of articles from conservative outlets, then “analyzed” those results via Sharyl Attkisson’s dubious “media bias” chart. Bolyard’s admittedly “anecdotal results” were picked up by the Drudge Report which, in turn, led to a segment by Dobbs.

Media Matters explains how Dobbs worked with the lying “Diamond and Silk” duo for maximum victimhood (read: attempt to rig Google to be more pro-conservative):

The host, whom the president reportedly venerates as “a political and populism godfather,” opened the segment by claiming the report shows that Google is “blatantly suppressing conservative media outlets.” He then turned to Diamond and Silk, pro-Trump YouTubers who have become a cause célèbre on the right due to their baseless claims of censorship by tech companies. True to form, the pair claimed Google is engaged in “tyranny” and “political lynching” to prevent people from learning the truth about “our beautiful president.”

Diamond added that "somebody's going to have to step in and take a look at this here."

And, voila! This morning, Trump – no doubt smarting from being excluded from all that positive attention lavished on John McCain and suffering under a world of legal hurt – must have figured that threatening Google would bring some of the same malicious joy as stripping John Brennan of his security clearance.

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Later, Trump doubled down:.

“I think Google is really taking advantage of a lot of people,” Trump said. “And I think that’s a very serious thing, and it’s a very serious charge. … We have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in. And you just can’t do that. So I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook, they’re really treading on very, very troubled territory. And they have to be careful. It’s not fair to large portions of the population.”

And now the guy who repealed net neutrality and is doing his best to completely deregulate our health care, wants to regulate Google search results:

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, said Tuesday the administration is “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be regulated, hours after Trump complained on Twitter about search results.

Google says it uses one’s location to “help show the most relevant search results.” So here’s my suggestion to the tech giant: When the location is the White House, make sure to show only results that praise Trump. That will surely get him to drop this particular bit of fascism. And while you're at it, maybe do the same thing when the location is Fox News or Fox Business.

Otherwise, who knows what kind of regulations Dobbs will directly or indirectly foist on us?

Watch Dobbs and the Diamond and Silk liars below, from the August 27, 2018 Lou Dobbs Tonight: