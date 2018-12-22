In less than two weeks, Sean Hannity went from following 7,048 Twitter accounts to three. Nobody seems to know why.

TheWrap has the scoop. It notes that Hannity began purging his followers on December 14. A screen grab from the Internet Archives WayBackMachine shows him following 7,048 accounts on December 13.

I have no idea why the page is in Spanish.

A screen grab from today shows Hannity now follows only three accounts:

Snowflake Hannity has blocked both NewsHounds and me from looking at his Twitter feed and I can’t see whom he follows without being logged into Twitter. But TheWrap says he “volleyed between six and three accounts in succeeding days before settling on a current count of three. As of Thursday morning, the three survivors of the purge were, Donald Trump, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, and channel mainstay and former NRATV host Dan Bongino.”

“A rep for Fox News did not immediately respond to request for comment from TheWrap,” the site further notes.

So why would Hannity suddenly purge his Twitter feed? It could be, as TheWrap suggests, he wants a simpler, more serene Twitter life. I find it to believe that the ever-pugnacious Hannity has had such a change of heart but, hey, you never know. My only guesses are that a) perhaps he is considering joining the Trump administration or some other governmental position and needs a more pristine Twitter presence or b) he has come under scrutiny from one of the many investigations into Trump World.

If I had to choose, I’d pick the latter. Let’s not forget that Trump attorney Michael Cohen named Hannity as a client, in order to invoke an attorney-client privilege (which Hannity went along with) regarding materials seized by the feds. Yet it was clear that Hannity was never really Cohen’s client. As I wrote in April, that indicated to me, as well as to attorneys Michael Avenatti and Jill Wine-Banks that Hannity was somehow involved in some kind of work, probably related to protecting Trump, that neither Hannity nor Cohen wanted investigators to know about. That was before Cohen turned informant.

But even if I’m way off base about why Hannity undertook the mass un-following, let’s not forget it is quite likely he will turn up in the Michael Cohen investigation sooner or later.

Meanwhile, I’d love to know your guesses on this subject. Share them in our comments section below.

(Hannity image via screen grab)