Jeffrey Epstein attorney and pro-Trump propagandist Alan Dershowitz was scheduled to appear on the Hannity show last night. But the defense attorney failed to appear on the show and host Sean Hannity provided no explanation.

Fox News was so looking forward to Dershowitz's appearance that it aired a televised announcement promoting it. That promo appeared at least once Sunday night, one day after Epstein was arrested.

Presumably, the announcement was recorded before Epstein’s arrest and I’ll guess that Dershowitz had been booked for another episode of helping host (and unofficial Trump chief of staff) Sean Hannity pre-undermine Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress next week.

Still, a legit host would move heaven and earth to talk about the sensational Epstein case with Dershowitz. Especially since the promo boasts that Hannity covers "the hot button issues." And if Dershowitz is so proud of his work getting a sweetheart deal for Epstein in Florida, you’d think he’d be happy to talk about it with a guy like Hannity who would surely lob the softest of softball questions.

Of course, there is the matter of one of the Epstein accusers claiming that she was trafficked out to Dershowitz, which he adamantly denies. And there are also the messy details of Trump’s friendship with Epstein and the fact that Alex Acosta, the prosecutor who arranged the shocking deal with Dershowitz/Epstein, is now Trump’s Labor Secretary.

So, it’s easy to see why both Hannity and Dershowitz might want to avoid a discussion about Epstein. Perhaps a simple, “Although we hoped to have a chance to discuss the case tonight, Alan Dershowitz decided it was best not to appear given his involvement.” Instead, Hannity said nothing about why the appearance Fox had advertised was not happening. His monologue did briefly address the Epstein story, without mentioning Dershowitz.

Which makes me wonder, who’s afraid of what?

Watch the announcement below, which aired during the July 7, 2019 Life, Liberty & Levin show. After it aired, I fast-forwarded the video until the show resumes, so you can see it aired that night.

Correction: The video states that the promo aired the night Epstein was arrested. Epstein was actually arrested the night before, as is correctly noted in the post.