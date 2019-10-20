I find it very curious that when Tucker Carlson asked Tulsi Gabbard if she was a “Russian sleeper cell,” she avoided answering the question

In my post for Crooks and Liars yesterday, I went through the controversy of Hillary Clinton suggesting that Gabbard is being groomed by Russia to run as a third party candidate and Gabbard’s Twitter clapback.

Since then, Gabbard has unequivocally denied that she will run as a third-party candidate. But when asked about being a Russian sleeper cell last night, she deflected and dodged and changed the subject to Hillary Clinton. I'm not saying I think Gabbard's a sleeper cell but her non-answer to a question I'd think would engender a straightforward and clear "no," seemed fishy to me.

(Gabbard image via screen grab)