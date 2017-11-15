If you are wondering just how bad the Roy Moore sexual assault accusations are for the GOP, the @FOXNews Twitter timeline tells you all you need to know.

As of 2:38 PM ET the last FOX News Tweet directly about Roy Moore was 1:15 AM ET.

Roy Moore urges US to 'come back to God,' downplays sex assault allegationshttps://t.co/IdgJvZwWTG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

The only Tweet even remotely related to Moore was this Tweet form 8:50 AM:

.@HowardKurtz: Sex scandal boomerang: Is the left ready for a Bill Clinton 'reckoning'? https://t.co/YLCnPYVRpd — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

It’s not as if FOX News shows are avoiding Roy Moore.

Moore was reported on Twice during FOX’s 11 AM newscast.

Yet a check of @FOXnews finds no Tweets on Moore from those reports.

.@trish_regan: "The wealthy will pay more under this plan, so I wish @TheDemocrats would actually try and get their talking points right." #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/4rUD08ccpb — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

.@trish_regan: "It's incompetence on the part of the Obama Administration to have even allowed the Secretary of State to have accepted money to her foundation." #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/Caz5IHIVDI — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

.@LisaMarieBoothe: "Kim Jong Un honestly has to believe that if they do mess with the United States it is going to mean the annihilation of North Korea and his regime." #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/YDFMrCQrlw — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

.@benshapiro: "Don't you have to ask why @MaxineWaters, maybe the most corrupt Congress-person in America, is the one pushing impeachment?" #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/DSCDHSIn6m — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

The same for FOX’s 1 PM show, Outnumbered OT.

Funny how the network that likes to complain about the mainstream media avoiding coverage of negative stories about Democrats has not tweeted about Roy Moore for over 12 hours.

Guess it’s a good thing they no longer claim to be fair and balanced.

UPDATE: Fox finally tweeted about its Moore coverage at 2:57 PM ET:

'Of Course He Needs to Go': @benshapiro Slams Roy Moore Over 'Highly Credible' Sex Allegationshttps://t.co/KpUkoBveHm — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2017

It just so happens that Moore is scheduled to give a press conference any minute. Was Fox waiting for some guidance from the GOP or the White House?